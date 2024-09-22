Sino-Ocean Advances Offshore Debt Restructuring

Sino-Ocean Group Holding (HK:3377) has released an update.

Sino-Ocean Group Holding Limited is progressing with its offshore debt restructuring, to be effectuated through two legal processes: an English Restructuring Plan and a Hong Kong Scheme of Arrangement, each addressing different classes of existing debt. The company has scheduled hearings for both processes in October 2024 and has disseminated relevant documents to in-scope creditors, with details available on the Transaction Website.

For further insights into HK:3377 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.