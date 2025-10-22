Sino Land Approves Key Resolutions at AGM, Strengthening Market Position

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Sino Land Co ( (HK:0083) ) is now available.

At the Annual General Meeting held on October 22, 2025, Sino Land Company Limited successfully passed all proposed resolutions, including the adoption of financial statements, declaration of dividends, re-election of directors, and amendments to the Articles of Association. The approval of these resolutions, particularly the share buy-back and issue mandates, positions the company for strategic financial maneuvers, potentially enhancing shareholder value and reinforcing its market position.

Sino Land Company Limited is a prominent real estate developer based in Hong Kong, primarily engaged in property development, investment, and management. The company focuses on residential, office, industrial, and retail properties, catering to a diverse market segment in Hong Kong and mainland China.

Average Trading Volume: 6,300,741

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$93.61B

