Sino Land Appoints New Executive Director to Strengthen Leadership

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Sino Land Co ( (HK:0083) ) just unveiled an update.

Sino Land Company Limited has announced the appointment of Ms. Liu Yee Lei as an Executive Director effective from August 1, 2025. Ms. Liu, who has been with the company since 2019, brings over 30 years of experience in human resources management across various industries. Her appointment is expected to strengthen the company’s leadership team, potentially enhancing its human resources strategies and overall market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0083) stock is a Buy with a HK$9.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Sino Land Co stock, see the HK:0083 Stock Forecast page.

More about Sino Land Co

Sino Land Company Limited is a prominent player in the property industry, focusing on real estate development and investment. The company is known for its diverse portfolio that includes residential, office, industrial, and retail properties, primarily targeting the Hong Kong market.

Average Trading Volume: 8,106,464

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$79.7B

For an in-depth examination of 0083 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue