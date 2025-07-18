Sino Land Announces New Board Composition Effective August 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Sino Land Co ( (HK:0083) ) is now available.

Sino Land Company Limited has announced the composition of its Board of Directors effective from August 1, 2025. The board includes a mix of executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors, with Robert Ng Chee Siong serving as the Chairman. The announcement also details the membership of the company’s three board committees, highlighting the roles and responsibilities of each director within these committees.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0083) stock is a Buy with a HK$10.90 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Sino Land Co stock, see the HK:0083 Stock Forecast page.

More about Sino Land Co

Average Trading Volume: 8,106,464

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$79.7B

See more insights into 0083 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue