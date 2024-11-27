Sino Biopharmaceutical Gains Approval for Cancer Treatment

Sino Biopharmaceutical (HK:1177) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers: Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Sino Biopharmaceutical has received approval from China’s National Medical Products Administration for its Benmelstobart Injection, in combination with Anlotinib Hydrochloride Capsule, to treat recurrent or metastatic endometrial cancer. This marks the second approval for Benmelstobart and the seventh for Anlotinib, highlighting significant potential in addressing unmet needs for patients with limited treatment options. The company’s commitment to advancing innovative therapies continues with ongoing Phase III trials for various cancers.

For further insights into HK:1177 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.