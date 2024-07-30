Singular Health Outlines High-Risk Investment Opportunity

Singular Health Group Ltd (AU:SHG) has released an update.

Singular Health Group Ltd has recently issued an investor presentation that highlights the company’s strategies for maximizing the value of medical images. The presentation is for informational purposes only and is not intended as an offer of securities or investment advice. Investors are advised that shares in Singular Health carry high risk due to the company’s startup nature and should seek appropriate advice before investing.

