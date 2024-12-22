Singapore Post Resolves Internal Misconduct with Settlement

Singapore Post (SG:S08) has released an update.

Singapore Post Limited faced a significant internal issue after a whistleblowing report revealed that managers in the International Business Unit were manually altering delivery status codes to avoid contractual penalties. The company conducted thorough investigations leading to the termination of three managers and a settlement with the affected customer, ensuring the business relationship remains intact and without major financial repercussions. This development underscores the importance of robust internal controls in maintaining shareholder trust and operational integrity.

