Singapore Post Announces Board and Committee Changes

Singapore Post Limited has announced changes in its Board and Board Committees following its Annual General Meeting on July 23, 2025. Mr. Gan Chee Yen has been appointed as the new Lead Independent Director, replacing Mrs. Fang Ai Lian. Additionally, the company has merged its Compensation Committee and Nominations and Corporate Governance Committee into a single Nominations and Remuneration Committee to enhance oversight and streamline processes related to the appointment, performance, and compensation of directors and key management personnel.

Singapore Post Limited is a company incorporated in the Republic of Singapore, focusing on postal and logistics services. It is a key player in the industry, providing a range of services that cater to both individual and business needs.

Average Trading Volume: 9,377,006

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$1.44B

