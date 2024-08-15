Singapore Airlines Sees Strong Passenger and Cargo Growth

SIA – Singapore Airlines (SG:C6L) has released an update.

Singapore Airlines reports a robust July 2024 with a notable increase in passengers carried by 6.7% for its Group Airlines, though the passenger load factor dipped by 4.2 points to 85.6%. Cargo operations saw an impressive 18.5% surge in cargo load, and a 20.5% jump in cargo and mail carried, boosting the cargo load factor by 5 points to 57.4%. Despite some regional variations, the overall growth indicates a strong performance for the airline.

