Sinclair Broadcast Group Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Sinclair Broadcast Group, a diversified media company, operates local news and sports television stations across the United States and owns the Tennis Channel, among other media assets. In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, Sinclair Broadcast Group reported financial results that met or exceeded expectations, with an adjusted EBITDA of $100 million and a notable year-over-year increase in core advertising revenue by $20 million. The company also redeemed $89 million of its senior unsecured notes, demonstrating a strategic focus on financial optimization.

Key financial metrics revealed a total revenue of $773 million, a 16% decline compared to the previous year, primarily due to reduced advertising and distribution revenues. Despite this, Sinclair’s core advertising revenue increased, and the company successfully managed its media expenses. The company also highlighted significant progress in its partner station transactions, which are expected to contribute an additional $30 million in annualized EBITDA once finalized.

Strategically, Sinclair has extended its Tennis Channel agreements with the International Tennis Federation and achieved significant recognition for its journalism efforts, winning 227 awards year-to-date. Additionally, the company has been active in community initiatives, partnering with the American Cancer Society to support medical treatment transportation.

Looking ahead, Sinclair anticipates continued improvement in advertising trends and expects record political advertising revenue in the upcoming cycle. The company is optimistic about regulatory developments that could lead to industry consolidation, offering potential synergies for investors.

