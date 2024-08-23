Simulations Plus Announces Leadership Shake-Up and Strategy

Simulations Plus (SLP) has shared an announcement.

Simulations Plus, Inc. announced leadership changes to enhance its business units, including the departure of Dr. Brett Howell, the former President of Quantitative Systems Pharmacology, who left with a severance package after a mutual agreement. The company issued a press release detailing these changes, which is considered informational and not subject to legal liability or incorporation in securities filings. The report also contains forward-looking statements, which are speculative in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual outcomes to differ from those projected.

