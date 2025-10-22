Simpple Ltd. Approves Key Resolutions in Extraordinary General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Simpple Ltd. ( (SPPL) ) has provided an update.

On October 14, 2025, Simpple Ltd. held an extraordinary general meeting where shareholders approved several key resolutions. These included replacing the existing memorandum and articles of association, significantly increasing the company’s authorized share capital, and approving ancillary documents and actions. These changes are expected to enhance the company’s operational flexibility and strategic positioning in the market.

More about Simpple Ltd.

Simpple Ltd. is a company based in Singapore, primarily engaged in providing technology solutions. The company focuses on leveraging innovative technologies to enhance operational efficiencies and market competitiveness.

Average Trading Volume: 24,244

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $29.24M

