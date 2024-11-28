Simcere’s Innovative Drugs Gain National Reimbursement

Simcere Pharmaceutical Group Limited (HK:2096) has released an update.

Simcere Pharmaceutical Group Limited has announced the inclusion of three innovative drugs, COSELA, ENLITUO, and Sanbexin, in China’s 2024 National Reimbursement Drug List. This development highlights the company’s ongoing commitment to advancing healthcare solutions in areas like oncology and neurology. Investors may find this a promising indicator of Simcere’s growth potential in the pharmaceutical market.

