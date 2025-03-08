Silvercrest Asset Management Reports Strong 2024 Results

SilverCrest Asset Management ( (SAMG) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information SilverCrest Asset Management presented to its investors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., an independent investment advisory firm, specializes in providing traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. The company operates across multiple locations in the United States, including New York, Boston, and California.

Silvercrest reported a strong performance for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, with significant growth in assets under management (AUM) and revenue. The company achieved its highest new client organic inflows since 2015, driven by strategic investments and partnerships, notably a successful seed investment in the Global Value Equity strategy.

Key financial highlights include a 9.6% increase in total AUM, reaching $36.5 billion by the end of 2024, and a 5.3% rise in annual revenue to $123.7 million. The firm also reported a 12% increase in fourth-quarter revenue compared to the previous year. Discretionary AUM, which significantly impacts revenue, grew by 6.4% to $23.3 billion. Silvercrest’s strategic expansion included hiring new business leads in Atlanta and Singapore and obtaining a full MAS license for operations in Singapore.

The company is optimistic about future growth, with plans to continue investing in talent and infrastructure to support its expanding business. Silvercrest’s management remains confident in securing significant new organic flows and enhancing its market presence in both institutional and wealth markets.

Looking ahead, Silvercrest aims to capitalize on its robust pipeline of opportunities and strategic initiatives to drive further growth in 2025. The company’s management is committed to maintaining its momentum by investing in its team and capabilities to meet the evolving needs of its clients.