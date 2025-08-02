Silvercrest Asset Management Reports Q2 2025 Earnings

SilverCrest Asset Management ( (SAMG) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information SilverCrest Asset Management presented to its investors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., an independent investment advisory firm, provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. In its latest earnings report for the second quarter of 2025, Silvercrest reported a notable increase in discretionary assets under management (AUM), reaching $23.7 billion, a 9.7% year-over-year growth. The total AUM hit a new high of $36.7 billion, driven by market appreciation and new client accounts, despite negative net flows.

The company’s revenue for the quarter was $30.7 million, slightly down by 1% from the previous year, attributed to a decrease in the average annual management fee rate. Net income stood at $3.1 million, while adjusted EBITDA was reported at $5.7 million. Silvercrest completed a $12 million stock repurchase program and announced a new $25 million buyback initiative, reflecting its strong balance sheet and commitment to returning capital to shareholders.

Silvercrest’s strategic investments in talent and infrastructure are aimed at driving future growth, with a robust pipeline of new business opportunities. The firm is optimistic about securing significant organic flows through 2025 and 2026, as its investments start to yield results. Additionally, the company increased its quarterly dividend by 5% to $0.21 per share, indicating confidence in its financial stability.

Looking ahead, Silvercrest remains focused on its long-term strategic priorities, with expectations of continued growth in AUM and revenue. The management is committed to adjusting its compensation ratio to align with business investments, ensuring sustainable growth and enhanced returns on invested capital.

