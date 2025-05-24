Silvercorp Metals Reports Strong Fiscal 2025 Results

Silvercorp Metals ( (SVM) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Silvercorp Metals presented to its investors.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. is a Canadian mining company that produces silver, gold, lead, and zinc, known for its long history of profitability and commitment to responsible mining practices.

In its latest earnings report for fiscal year 2025, Silvercorp Metals announced an adjusted net income of $75.1 million, or $0.37 per share, and cash flow from operations amounting to $138.6 million. The company also reported significant increases in revenue and mine operating earnings compared to the previous year.

Key financial highlights include a 39% increase in revenue to $298.9 million, driven by higher production and selling prices of gold, silver, lead, and zinc. The company also completed the acquisition of Adventus Mining Corporation and invested in several projects, including the El Domo and Condor projects. Despite a net loss in Q4, the overall fiscal year showed strong financial performance with increased cash flow and strategic investments.

Operationally, Silvercorp processed over 1.3 million tonnes of ore, resulting in increased production of gold and silver. The company also reported improvements in cash costs and all-in sustaining costs per ounce of silver, reflecting efficient operations and cost management.

Looking ahead, Silvercorp Metals remains focused on generating free cash flow, pursuing organic growth through exploration, and continuing its merger and acquisition strategy to enhance shareholder value. The company is well-positioned with a robust financial standing and strategic initiatives to drive future growth.

