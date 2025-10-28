Silverco Mining Ltd Advances Cusi Property Following TSXV Listing

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Quetzal Copper Corp ( (TSE:SICO) ) has shared an announcement.

Silverco Mining Ltd has successfully listed on the TSXV Venture Exchange following a reverse takeover, positioning itself for production at its Cusi Property in Mexico by the second half of 2026. The company has raised C$25 million to advance the property, initiated a significant drill program, and acquired new mining zones, all of which are expected to enhance its production capabilities and support its vision of becoming a major silver producer. The strategic location of the Cusi Property and recent acquisitions are expected to increase mining tonnage and improve resource estimates, aligning with Silverco’s goal to produce over 10 million ounces of silver annually within three years.

Quetzal Copper Corp, operating as Silverco Mining Ltd, is involved in the mining industry, focusing on silver, lead, and zinc production. The company operates the Cusi Property in Chihuahua State, Mexico, which includes a fully permitted underground mine and a 1,200 tonnes per day mill. Silverco aims to become a significant silver producer, with plans to expand through development and acquisitions.

