SilverBox Corp IV Merges with Parataxis Holdings

SilverBox Corp IV Class A ( (SBXD) ) has provided an announcement.

On August 6, 2025, SilverBox Corp IV and Parataxis Holdings entered into a business combination agreement to create Parataxis Holdings Inc., a publicly traded company on the NYSE. This transaction aims to provide up to $640 million in gross proceeds to support Parataxis Holdings’ Bitcoin treasury strategy and expand its operations in the U.S. and South Korea, leveraging its established market position and institutional management expertise.

Parataxis Holdings LLC is an institutional digital asset management platform that combines Bitcoin exposure with proprietary growth opportunities and yield generation. It focuses on deploying digital asset treasury strategies in domestic and international markets, with a significant presence in South Korea through Parataxis Korea.

Average Trading Volume: 106,870

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

