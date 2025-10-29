Silver47 Exploration Unveils Promising Drill Targets at Adams Plateau Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Silver47 Exploration Corp ( (TSE:AGA) ) has provided an update.

Silver47 Exploration Corp has identified new drill targets at its Adams Plateau Project in British Columbia, following a comprehensive soil geochemical survey and rock sampling program. The results revealed multiple rock samples with high silver grades, exceeding 1,000 g/t, and defined numerous multi-element soil anomalies, setting the stage for further exploration and drilling. This development underscores the project’s potential and aligns with Silver47’s strategic plans, including upcoming drilling activities at other projects in Alaska and New Mexico.

More about Silver47 Exploration Corp

Silver47 Exploration Corp is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily deals with silver and other polymetallic mineral resources, with a market focus on expanding its mineral exploration projects in North America.

Average Trading Volume: 1,399,545

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

