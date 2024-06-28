Silver Wolf Strengthens Shares, Eyes Exploration

Silver Wolf Exploration (TSE:SWLF) has released an update.

Silver Wolf Exploration Ltd. has finalized its shares for debt settlements with key creditors, issuing over 3.3 million common shares, thereby consolidating its financial structure without impacting management compensation. This strategic move strengthens the company’s position, with CEO David Wolfin’s Oniva now holding a significant 24.7% share. Silver Wolf continues to target silver and gold exploration in Mexico, focusing on its promising Ana Maria project.

