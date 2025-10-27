Silver Mines Limited Announces Change in Substantial Holdings

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Silver Mines Limited ( (AU:SVL) ) is now available.

Silver Mines Limited has announced a change in its substantial holders, with Franklin Resources, Inc., and its affiliates reducing their holdings to below 5% following the issuance of 7,707,559 new shares by the company. This change in shareholding could impact the company’s investor dynamics and influence its market perception, as Franklin Resources, Inc. was previously a significant stakeholder.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:SVL) stock is a Buy with a A$0.17 price target.

More about Silver Mines Limited

YTD Price Performance: 130.77%

Average Trading Volume: 11,945,796

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$385.4M

