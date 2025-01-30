Silver Elephant Expands Private Placement to Boost Financial Position

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.

Silver Elephant Mining ( (TSE:ELEF) ) has shared an update.

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. has increased its non-brokered private placement to $465,000, involving the issuance of 3,100,000 units at $0.15 per unit. Each unit comprises one common share and a warrant for additional shares, with the increase pending Toronto Stock Exchange approval. This expansion in funding could enhance the company’s financial position, potentially impacting its operational capabilities and market standing.

More about Silver Elephant Mining

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on projects in Bolivia, including the Paca silver project and Triunfo gold project.

YTD Price Performance: -13.16%

Average Trading Volume: 85,780

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$6.08M

For a thorough assessment of ELEF stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.