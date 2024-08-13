Silver Bullet Mines Advances Debt Negotiations and Safety Work

Silver Bullet Mines Corp (TSE:SBMI) has released an update.

Silver Bullet Mines Corp. has successfully extended the maturity date of a significant note and is in progressive talks for converting part of another note into common shares. The company is also working towards a beneficial deal for processing a stockpile, which hinges on the outcome of these negotiations. Meanwhile, compliance work with mine safety regulations is steadily ongoing at the Buckeye Silver Mine.

