Silk Logistics Announces Mixed Annual Results

Silk Logistics Holdings Limited reported a 13.9% increase in revenue for the fiscal year ended 30 June 2024, amounting to $556,400,000. However, profits after tax saw a sharp decline of 54.8%, dropping to $7,415,000 from the previous year’s $16,402,000. The company has also announced a final dividend of 1.42 cents per share, in contrast to the previous year’s higher final dividend of 3.10 cents per share.

