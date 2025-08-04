Silex Systems’ GLE Invited to Bid for US$900m US DOE Funding

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Silex Systems Limited ( (AU:SLX) ) just unveiled an update.

Silex Systems Limited announced that its exclusive licensee, Global Laser Enrichment (GLE), has been invited to bid for up to US$900 million in funding from the US Department of Energy to establish new low-enriched uranium capacity in the US. This opportunity, part of a broader initiative to enhance US energy security and reduce reliance on Russian nuclear fuel, positions GLE as a key player in the nuclear fuel industry with its advanced laser-based enrichment technology. The funding could significantly offset the costs for Silex and Cameco Corporation in developing the Paducah Laser Enrichment Facility in Kentucky, potentially impacting the global nuclear reactor fuel supply chain.

More about Silex Systems Limited

Silex Systems Limited is a technology commercialization company primarily focused on the development of the SILEX laser enrichment technology for uranium enrichment. The company is also exploring additional commercial applications of the SILEX technology, including Quantum Silicon for silicon-based quantum computing and Medical Isotope Separation Technology.

YTD Price Performance: -16.04%

Average Trading Volume: 1,071,439

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$1.01B

