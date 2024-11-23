Silchester Boosts Stake in Tietoevry Corporation

TietoEVRY (GB:0KG0) has released an update.

Silchester International Investors LLP has increased its shareholding in Tietoevry Corporation to 15.04%, reflecting a significant stake in the company. This move highlights growing investor confidence in Tietoevry’s technology-driven strategies and global capabilities. Tietoevry is a leading tech firm with a focus on cloud, data, and software, serving clients worldwide.

