Sihuan Pharma’s New Diabetes Treatment Approved

Sihuan Pharmaceutical announces that its subsidiary, Huisheng Biopharmaceutical, has received NMPA approval for its innovative Insulin Degludec and Insulin Aspart Injection, Huiyoujia, for treating type 2 diabetes in adults in China. This marks the first domestic biosimilar to Novo Nordisk’s original drug, offering a simpler administration method and mimicking near-physiological insulin secretion. The launch is expected to drive significant growth for the Group’s diabetes drug pipeline amid China’s rising diabetes prevalence.

