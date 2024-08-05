Sihuan Pharmaceutical Secures Exclusive CartiZol Deal

Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group (HK:0460) has released an update.

Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd. has secured an exclusive deal with Cellontech Korea to distribute CartiZol, a novel intra-articular collagen injection, in mainland China, marking a significant potential in the Chinese osteoarthritis market given the absence of similar approved treatments. The agreement follows a previous exclusive arrangement for porcine collagen medical aesthetic filler products and reinforces Sihuan Pharmaceutical’s commitment to expanding its medical aesthetics and biopharmaceutical portfolio. Cellontech Korea, known for its pioneering regenerative medical products, has been a key partner for Sihuan Pharmaceutical in its strategy to become a leader in China’s medical aesthetics and biopharma sectors.

