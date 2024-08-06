Sihayo Gold Director Bolsters Shareholding

Sihayo Gold Limited (AU:SIH) has released an update.

Gavin Caudle, Director at Sihayo Gold Limited, has significantly increased his stake in the company by acquiring an additional 569,506,463 fully paid ordinary shares at $0.00225 each. This transaction, part of an unconditional off-market takeover bid by Provident Aurum Pte. Ltd, raised his total holdings to 11,460,511,790 shares. Provident Aurum is a subsidiary of Provident Minerals, which Caudle has control over, contributing to his increased interest in Sihayo Gold.

For further insights into AU:SIH stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.