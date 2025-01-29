Signing Day Sports Acquires Swifty Global for Expansion

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

The latest update is out from Signing Day Sports, Inc. ( (SGN) ).

On January 28, 2025, Signing Day Sports, Inc. entered into a Stock Purchase Agreement to acquire 99.13% of the capital stock of Dear Cashmere Group Holding Company, doing business as Swifty Global. This acquisition aims to leverage Swifty Global’s strengths in global online sports and casino technologies to contribute significantly to Signing Day Sports’ growth through enhanced operational efficiency and expansion into high-growth markets. After the closing, Swifty Global will operate as a subsidiary of Signing Day Sports, and the financial results will be consolidated, with James Gibbons appointed as CEO of Signing Day Sports. The transaction also involves a three-month lock-up period for sellers and Signing Day Sports’ officers and directors.

More about Signing Day Sports, Inc.

Signing Day Sports, Inc. is a company that develops the Signing Day Sports app and platform, which aids high school athletes in the recruitment process.

YTD Price Performance: -28.41%

Average Trading Volume: 175,220

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.5M

