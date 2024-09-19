Signing Day Sports Acquires Majority in Swifty Global

Signing Day Sports, Inc. ( (SGN) ) has provided an announcement.

On September 18, 2024, Signing Day Sports, Inc. entered into a binding term sheet to acquire a majority stake in Dear Cashmere Group Holding Company, known as Swifty Global, a rapidly growing sports and casino technology firm. In an equity-based transaction, Signing Day Sports will issue shares to Swifty’s stockholders, acquiring between 95% and 99% of Swifty’s shares. Swifty, a debt-free company with impressive profits and a scalable, certified technology platform, complements Signing Day Sports’ strategic growth plans in sports and casino tech. This deal is poised to accelerate product development and reduce costs for Signing Day Sports, while Swifty aims to capitalize on the opportunity for rapid growth and enhanced capital access.

