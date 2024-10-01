Sigma Proposes Acquisition Remedies for Market Fairness

Sigma Healthcare Ltd (AU:SIG) has released an update.

Sigma Healthcare Ltd is proposing an acquisition of Chemist Warehouse Group Holdings, prompting the ACCC to consult on a remedy to address competition concerns. Sigma has offered a court-enforceable undertaking to allow franchisees to terminate agreements without penalty and to place restrictions on the use of confidential data, ensuring Sigma continues as a pharmaceutical wholesaler under government arrangements for five years. The proposed acquisition would lead to a ‘reverse acquisition,’ with Chemist Warehouse shareholders owning the majority of the combined entity.

For further insights into AU:SIG stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.