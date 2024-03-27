Sigma Lithium Hits Premium Pricing Milestone

Sigma Lithium Corporation (TSE:SGML) has released an update.

Sigma Lithium Corporation has successfully secured a premium price of US$ 1,333 per tonne for its latest 22,000-tonne shipment of high-quality Quintuple Zero Lithium, with an 85% cash prepayment clause for delivery within two weeks. This deal, achieved through closed private bidding and part of Sigma’s sustainable supply chain strategy with Glencore for electric vehicles, marks a significant price increase and reinforces Sigma’s industry leadership.

