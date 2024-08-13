Sierra Rutile’s Substantial Shareholder Increases Stake

Sierra Rutile Holdings Limited (AU:SRX) has released an update.

Sierra Rutile Holdings Limited (SRX) has experienced a change in its substantial shareholder structure, with Leonoil Company Limited and its associates increasing their voting power from 19.85% to 20.91% through an off-market takeover bid. Despite the acquisition of additional ordinary shares, the transfer and voting power related to the takeover offer remain conditional, with Leonoil not yet registered as the holder of these shares. The acquisition represents a strategic move by Leonoil, impacting Sierra Rutile’s shareholder dynamics and potentially its strategic direction.

