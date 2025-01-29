Sierra Bancorp Executives to Attend Janney CEO Forum

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.

Sierra Bancorp ( (BSRR) ) has issued an update.

Sierra Bancorp’s President and CEO, Kevin J. McPhaill, along with Executive VP and CFO Christopher G. Treece, are set to participate in the Janney West Coast CEO Forum in Scottsdale, Arizona, scheduled for January 29-30, 2025. They will engage with current and potential investors, sharing insights through presentations available on the company’s website, aiming to strengthen investor relations and explore new opportunities.

More about Sierra Bancorp

YTD Price Performance: 5.43%

Average Trading Volume: 45,130

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $433.2M

For detailed information about BSRR stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.