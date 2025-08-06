Siemens Energy Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Siemens Energy AG Unsponsored ADR ( (SMNEY) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Siemens Energy AG Unsponsored ADR presented to its investors.
Siemens Energy AG, a leading company in the energy sector, specializes in providing innovative solutions across gas services, grid technologies, and renewable energy, with a focus on sustainable energy systems and digitalization.
In its third-quarter earnings report for fiscal year 2025, Siemens Energy AG reported strong financial performance, positioning itself towards the upper end of its full-year guidance. The company highlighted a record order intake and a decision to resume dividend payments following its exit from the federal Bund Back Guarantee.
Key financial metrics showed significant growth, with orders increasing by 64.6% on a comparable basis to €16.6 billion, and revenue rising by 13.5% to €9.7 billion. The company achieved a net income of €697 million, a substantial improvement from a net loss in the previous year. Siemens Gamesa, a subsidiary, contributed significantly to the order growth with large offshore projects, despite facing challenges in the onshore sector.
The company’s profit before special items rose sharply to €497 million, reflecting operational improvements across all segments. However, free cash flow pre-tax decreased to €419 million due to investments aligned with order growth and working capital developments at Siemens Gamesa.
Looking ahead, Siemens Energy maintains a positive outlook, expecting revenue growth between 13% to 15% and a profit margin before special items of 4% to 6% for the fiscal year 2025. The company aims to continue its trajectory of profitable growth through excellence in project execution and strategic investments.