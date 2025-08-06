Siemens Energy Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Siemens Energy AG Unsponsored ADR ( (SMNEY) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Siemens Energy AG Unsponsored ADR presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Siemens Energy AG, a leading company in the energy sector, specializes in providing innovative solutions across gas services, grid technologies, and renewable energy, with a focus on sustainable energy systems and digitalization.

In its third-quarter earnings report for fiscal year 2025, Siemens Energy AG reported strong financial performance, positioning itself towards the upper end of its full-year guidance. The company highlighted a record order intake and a decision to resume dividend payments following its exit from the federal Bund Back Guarantee.

Key financial metrics showed significant growth, with orders increasing by 64.6% on a comparable basis to €16.6 billion, and revenue rising by 13.5% to €9.7 billion. The company achieved a net income of €697 million, a substantial improvement from a net loss in the previous year. Siemens Gamesa, a subsidiary, contributed significantly to the order growth with large offshore projects, despite facing challenges in the onshore sector.

The company’s profit before special items rose sharply to €497 million, reflecting operational improvements across all segments. However, free cash flow pre-tax decreased to €419 million due to investments aligned with order growth and working capital developments at Siemens Gamesa.

Looking ahead, Siemens Energy maintains a positive outlook, expecting revenue growth between 13% to 15% and a profit margin before special items of 4% to 6% for the fiscal year 2025. The company aims to continue its trajectory of profitable growth through excellence in project execution and strategic investments.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue