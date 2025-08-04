Siemens Energy Announces Change in Voting Rights Structure

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Siemens Energy ( (DE:ENR) ) has provided an announcement.

Siemens Energy AG has announced a change in its voting rights structure, triggered by an acquisition or disposal of shares with voting rights. BlackRock, Inc., based in Wilmington, Delaware, USA, is the entity subject to this notification, having crossed a threshold on July 30, 2025. The total voting rights now stand at 7.42%, with 7.02% attached to shares and 0.40% through instruments. This adjustment in voting rights could influence Siemens Energy’s shareholder dynamics and potentially impact its strategic decisions and market position.

The most recent analyst rating on (DE:ENR) stock is a Hold with a EUR32.80 price target.

More about Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy AG is a leading company in the energy sector, based in Munich, Germany. It specializes in the production and distribution of energy systems, focusing on sustainable and renewable energy solutions. Siemens Energy operates in various global markets, providing services and products that support the transition to cleaner energy sources.

YTD Price Performance: 94.36%

Average Trading Volume: 2,221,899

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: €77.37B

