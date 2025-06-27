Siebert Financial Announces $50M Stock Sales Agreement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On June 27, 2025, Siebert Financial Corp. announced a Sales Agreement with Muriel Siebert & Co., LLC and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc to offer and sell shares of its common stock, valued up to $50 million. This move, allowing sales through an ‘at the market offering,’ aims to enhance the company’s financial flexibility, with Ladenburg acting as the qualified independent underwriter.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SIEB is a Outperform.

Siebert Financial’s strong revenue growth and stable balance sheet are the primary strengths, supporting a solid financial foundation. However, liquidity concerns due to negative cash flows are a significant risk. Technical analysis presents mixed signals, suggesting cautious optimism, while valuation indicates fair pricing. The absence of recent earnings call data and corporate events limits additional insight.

Siebert Financial Corp. operates in the financial services industry, primarily offering brokerage services and investment products through its subsidiary Muriel Siebert & Co., LLC.

Average Trading Volume: 112,481

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $178.2M

