Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Renews Lease Agreements with Kelun Pharmaceutical

Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:6990) ) just unveiled an update.

Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. has announced the renewal of its property and equipment lease agreements with Kelun Pharmaceutical. The new agreements, effective from January 1, 2025, to December 31, 2027, are considered connected transactions as Kelun Pharmaceutical is a controlling shareholder. These transactions are treated as acquisitions of capital assets under the Listing Rules, requiring reporting and announcement but not independent shareholder approval. Multiple directors abstained from voting due to conflicts of interest.

More about Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Class H

YTD Price Performance: -1.84%

Average Trading Volume: 303,282

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$37.59B

