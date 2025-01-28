Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Delays Board and Supervisory Committee Changes

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:6990) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. has announced the postponement of changes to its Board of Directors and Supervisory Committee sessions. This extension is intended to ensure operational continuity and is not expected to affect the company’s normal operations as preparations continue for the forthcoming change, pending shareholder approval.

More about Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Class H

Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company based in China, focusing on the development and production of biotechnology products.

YTD Price Performance: -1.84%

Average Trading Volume: 303,282

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$37.59B

