Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Announces H Share Circulation and Structural Amendments

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.

Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:6990) ) has shared an announcement.

Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. has announced plans to implement full circulation of its H shares, a move requiring several regulatory approvals and aimed at enhancing market liquidity for its shareholders. The company also plans to amend its Articles of Association to reflect changes in its share capital structure, subject to shareholder approval in an upcoming general meeting, indicating steps toward aligning with regulatory requirements and enhancing operational flexibility.

More about Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Class H

Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. is a company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating within the biopharmaceutical industry. It focuses on the development and commercialization of biopharmaceutical products, with its shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

YTD Price Performance: -1.84%

Average Trading Volume: 303,282

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$37.59B

Learn more about 6990 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.