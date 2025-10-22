Sichuan Expressway Subsidiary Secures Sand and Gravel Supply Contract

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sichuan Expressway Co ( (HK:0107) ) has issued an announcement.

Sichuan Expressway Company Limited announced that its subsidiary, Xingshu Supply Chain Company, has entered into a Sand and Gravel Procurement Contract with a purchaser. The contract involves supplying up to 400,000 tonnes of sand and gravel materials for the Tianmei-Le LM3 Project, with a total transaction value not exceeding RMB100 million. This transaction is classified as a connected transaction under the Hong Kong Listing Rules, subject to reporting and announcement requirements but exempt from independent shareholders’ approval.

Sichuan Expressway Company Limited is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating within the infrastructure and construction industry. The company focuses on providing transportation infrastructure services, including expressway development and management, and has a market focus on infrastructure projects within China.

