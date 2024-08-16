Sichuan Energy Unveils Updated Board Structure

Sichuan Energy Investment Development Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1713) has released an update.

Sichuan Energy Investment Development Co., Ltd. has announced its current Board of Directors, comprising a mix of executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive members. The Board also includes four key committees focused on remuneration, audit, nomination, and risk control, each chaired by respective experts in the field. This organizational update provides insight into the company’s leadership structure and governance practices.

