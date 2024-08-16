Sichuan Energy Shareholders Approve Board Elections

Sichuan Energy Investment Development Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1713) has released an update.

At Sichuan Energy Investment Development Co., Ltd.’s 2024 second extraordinary general meeting, shareholders overwhelmingly approved the re-election and election of various directors to the company’s fifth session of the Board. The voting, which showed nearly unanimous support for all proposed members, also included the re-election of supervisors for the fifth session of the Supervisory Committee. The meeting, which saw an 84.26% turnout of voting shares, concluded with all resolutions passed by a significant majority.

