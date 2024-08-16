Sichuan Energy Eyes Interim Dividend Decision

Sichuan Energy Investment Development Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1713) has released an update.

Sichuan Energy Investment Development Co., Ltd. has scheduled a Board meeting for August 28, 2024, to discuss and potentially approve the interim financial results for the first half of the year, and to consider the issuance of an interim dividend. The announcement emphasizes the company’s focus on financial transparency and shareholder returns. The upcoming Board meeting reflects the company’s ongoing governance and strategic financial planning.

For further insights into HK:1713 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.