Sichuan Energy Co. to Vote on Key Agreements

Sichuan Energy Investment Development Co., Ltd. has announced an upcoming extraordinary general meeting scheduled for October 10, 2024, to vote on several resolutions. These include approving various electricity purchase agreements, EPC contracts for electrical projects, and a construction supervision contract, all detailed in the company’s September 20, 2024, circular. The meeting will empower directors to execute all necessary actions to implement the agreed transactions.

