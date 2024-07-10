Sibelco Asia Pacific Boosts Stake in Metallica Minerals

Metallica Minerals Limited (AU:MLM) has released an update.

Metallica Minerals Limited has experienced a notable change in its shareholder structure, with Sibelco Asia Pacific Pty Ltd increasing its voting power from 79.67% to 82.05% through on-market acquisitions and acceptances under a recent takeover offer. This shift in voting power reflects a significant consolidation of influence by Sibelco Asia Pacific in Metallica Minerals Limited’s affairs.

