Siav S.p.A. Updates Share Capital and Shareholding Composition

Siav S.p.A. ( (IT:SIAV) ) has provided an announcement.

Siav S.p.A. announced a change in its share capital following the closure of the final exercise period of its ‘Warrant SIAV 2022-2025’. This resulted in the issuance of 9,012 new shares, while 1,631,452 warrants expired without being exercised. The updated shareholding composition reflects these changes, with Taco Holding S.r.l. holding a majority stake of 52.54%. This adjustment in share capital and ownership structure may influence the company’s market positioning and stakeholder dynamics.

More about Siav S.p.A.

Siav S.p.A. is a leading company in Italy’s Enterprise Content Management sector, listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market. The company focuses on providing solutions for managing enterprise content efficiently.

Average Trading Volume: 10,861

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: €18.8M

