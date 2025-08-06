Siav S.p.A. Advances ESG Commitment with First Sustainability Report

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Siav S.p.A. ( (IT:SIAV) ) has provided an update.

Siav S.p.A. has approved its first Sustainability Report for 2024, marking a significant step in its ESG journey by adopting advanced ESG reporting criteria and demonstrating a commitment to ethical and transparent business practices. The report highlights achievements such as eliminating Scope 2 emissions through renewable energy, maintaining certifications for gender equality and corruption prevention, and initiating projects for cultural heritage digitization, reflecting Siav’s dedication to sustainability and shared value creation.

More about Siav S.p.A.

Siav S.p.A. Società Benefit, founded in 1989 and headquartered in Rubano, Italy, is a leader in the Enterprise Content Management (ECM) and Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) sector. The company operates primarily in the Italian market with additional operations in Switzerland and Romania. Siav offers proprietary software for document management, vertical solutions related to document management, and professional outsourcing services. As of 2024, the company reported consolidated sales and service revenues of €33.3 million.

