SIAMH Sees Revenue Growth Amid Therapy Innovations

Singapore Institute of Advanced Medicine Holdings Ltd. (SG:9G2) has released an update.

Singapore Institute of Advanced Medicine Holdings Ltd. reported a 3% increase in revenue to $16.65 million for the year ending June 2024, with a significant boost in their Radiation Therapy and Medical Oncology Services segment. The company’s innovative use of the Varian ProBeam Compact proton therapy system, operational since June 2023, is seen as a key driver of this growth. Despite a loss of $37.4 million, the firm remains at the forefront of cutting-edge cancer treatment technologies.

